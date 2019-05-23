Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhongir Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bhuvanagiri): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhongir (భువనగిరి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Bhongir Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bhuvanagiri): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhongir (భువనగిరి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Bhongir is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.93%. The estimated literacy level of Bhongir is 64%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Boora Narsaiah Goud of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30,544 votes which was 2.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 36.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,39,888 votes which was 12.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Bhongir Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ANC
--
--
Kotha Kistaiah
BJP
--
--
P.V. Shyam Sunder Rao
SFB
--
--
S.V. Ramana Rao
RPI
--
--
Samrat Narender Boilla
IND
--
--
Bhimanaboina Ramesh Yadav
IND
--
--
Devaram Nayak Sapavat
TRS
--
--
Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud
CPI
--
--
Goda Sri Ramulu
IND
--
--
Sri Ramulu Muthyala
IND
--
--
Morigadi Krishna
IND
--
--
Singapaka Lingam
IND
--
--
Seeka Balraj Goud
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.4% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bhongir was: Boora Narsaiah Goud (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,56,965 men, 7,35,217 women and 58 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bhongir Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Bhongir is: 17.5173 78.8863

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भोंगिर, तेलंगाना (Hindi); ভোঙ্গির, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); भोंगिर, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ભોંગીર, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); போங்கிர், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); భువనగిరి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಭುವನ್​ಗಿರಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഭോൻഗിർ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
