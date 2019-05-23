Badvel Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Badvel Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Dr. G. Venkata Subbaiah BSP -- -- Nagipogu Prasad YRPP -- -- Kotapati Narasimhulu HMRD -- -- Zinka Raveendra Babu PPOI -- -- Velpula. Nara Subbanna ANC -- -- Muthyala Prasad Rao BJP -- -- Thiriveedi. Jayaramulu. INC -- -- P. M. Kamalamma IND -- -- Gudime Kishore IND -- -- S. Abraham IND -- -- Thiriveedi Suban IND -- -- Neerugattu Dora Vijaya Jyothi NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Seelam. Ganganna TDP -- -- Dr. Obulapuram Raja Sekhar

124. Badvel is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,04,618 voters of which 1,02,811 are male and 1,01,786 are female and 21 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Badvel , recorded a voter turnout of 77.64%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.04% and in 2009, 73.07% of Badvel 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Thiriveedi Jayaramulu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 10,079 votes which was 6.47% of the total votes polled. Thiriveedi Jayaramulu polled a total of 1,55,709 (58.08%) votes.INC's Kamalamma P M won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 36594 (27.08%) votes. Kamalamma P M polled 1,35,133 which was 58.08% of the total votes polled.Badvel went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बदवेल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బద్వేలు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).