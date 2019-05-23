Pedakurapadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pedakurapadu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MDPP -- -- Chinthapalli. Sridhar. PPOI -- -- Ganta. Venkateswarlu NVCP -- -- Chilaka Ratnam JSP -- -- Putti Samrajyam SPP -- -- Pothuraju Katamraju INC -- -- Pamidi Nageswara Rao YSRCP -- -- Namburu Sankara Rao IND -- -- N.K.Chakravarti IND -- -- K.S.Babu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Gandham Koteswararao TDP -- -- Kommalapati Sridhar

85. Pedakurapadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,22,675 voters of which 1,09,741 are male and 1,12,913 are female and 21 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pedakurapadu, recorded a voter turnout of 88.13%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.2% and in 2009, 82.88% of Pedakurapadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kommalapati Sridhar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,196 votes which was 5.13% of the total votes polled. Kommalapati Sridhar polled a total of 1,79,421 (45.63%) votes.TDP's Kommalapati Sreedhar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9878 (6.53%) votes. Kommalapati Sreedhar polled 1,51,249 which was 45.63% of the total votes polled.Pedakurapadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेदकूरपाडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెదకూరపాడు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).