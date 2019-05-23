Robertsganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Robertsganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SBSP -- -- Kailash Nath BLRP -- -- Anuj Kumar Kanaujia AIPF (R) -- -- S. R. Darapuri AD(S) -- -- Pakauri Lal Kol PSP(L) -- -- Ruby Prasad JD(U) -- -- Anita Kol SP -- -- Bhai Lal IND -- -- Prabhudayal BPHP -- -- Sunil Kumar IND -- -- Vidya Prakash Kureel NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhari CPI -- -- Ashok Kumar Kannaujiya

80. Robertsganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.84%. The estimated literacy level of Robertsganj is 64.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1692608 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chhotelal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,90,486 votes which was 21.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pakauri Lal of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 50,259 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 36.15% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.3% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Robertsganj was: Chhotelal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,01,147 men, 7,37,885 women and 42 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Robertsganj is: 24.6898 83.0653Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रॉबर्ट्सगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); রর্বাটগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); रॉबर्ट्सगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); રોબર્ટગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராபர்ட்ஸ்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాబర్ట్స్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಬರ್ಟ್ಸ್​ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റോബേർട്ട്സ്ഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).