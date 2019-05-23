Yachuli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

16. Yachuli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Lower Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 15,922 voters of which 7,463 are male and 8,459 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Yachuli, recorded a voter turnout of 0%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 91.87% and in 2009, 82.35% of Yachuli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Likha Saaya of INC won in this seat defeating NCP's candidate by a margin of 70 votes which was 0.5% of the total votes polled. Likha Saaya polled a total of 13,938 (41.58%) votes.INC's Shri Likha Saaya won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 42 (0.31%) votes. Shri Likha Saaya polled 13,558 which was 41.58% of the total votes polled.Yachuli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: याचुली (Hindi), ইয়াচুলি (Bangla), யாச்சுலி (Tamil), and యాచులీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).