Tadikonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tadikonda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- K Emmanuel YSRCP -- -- Vundavalli Sridevi PPOI -- -- Thalluru Naga Raju AIPP -- -- Pilli Babu Rao MDPP -- -- Bokka Sangeetha Rao BSP -- -- Neelam Ravi Kiran TDP -- -- Tenali Sravan Kumar IND -- -- Korabandi Venkaiah IND -- -- Sarva Srinivasa Rao NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Chilaka Vijay Kumar BJP -- -- Ananda Babu Srungarapati

86. Tadikonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,00,065 voters of which 97,424 are male and 1,02,637 are female and 4 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tadikonda, recorded a voter turnout of 85.77%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.05% and in 2009, 84.3% of Tadikonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tenali Sravana Kumar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,542 votes which was 4.73% of the total votes polled. Tenali Sravana Kumar polled a total of 1,59,473 (44.07%) votes.INC's Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 3620 (2.6%) votes. Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao polled 1,39,329 which was 44.07% of the total votes polled.Tadikonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: ताडिकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తాడికొండ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).