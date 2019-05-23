Kadapa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kadapa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AYCP -- -- Akber Mabasha BJP -- -- Sreenivasulu Reddy Kandula INC -- -- Nazeer Ahamed Shaik PPOI -- -- Kandalam Lakshmi JHDP -- -- K. Mahammad Basha IND -- -- K. Kumaraswamy JSP -- -- Sunkara Sreenivas TDP -- -- Ameer Babu Nawabjan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- N. Ravi Sankar Reddy IND -- -- Mohammad Ali Shaik IND -- -- A. Rajagopal Reddy IND -- -- S. Ramachandrudu IND -- -- Syed Salauddin IND -- -- Settypalle . Subramanyam YSRCP -- -- Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari

126. Kadapa is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,65,154 voters of which 1,30,063 are male and 1,35,004 are female and 87 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kadapa, recorded a voter turnout of 62.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 60.08% and in 2009, 59.98% of Kadapa's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Amzath Basha S B of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 45,205 votes which was 27.86% of the total votes polled. Amzath Basha S B polled a total of 1,62,279 (45.08%) votes.INC's Ahamadullah Mohammad Syed won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7350 (5.38%) votes. Ahamadullah Mohammad Syed polled 1,36,674 which was 45.08% of the total votes polled.Kadapa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कडपा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కడప (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).