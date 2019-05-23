English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deogarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Deogarh MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
19. Deogarh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Deogarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,32,991 voters of which 1,18,530 are male and 1,14,461 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Deogarh, recorded a voter turnout of 75.69%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.34% and in 2009, 71.04% of Deogarh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Nitesh Gangadeb of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 38,739 votes which was 23.28% of the total votes polled. Nitesh Gangadeb polled a total of 1,66,394 (38.99%) votes.
BJD's Sanjeeb Kumar Pradhan won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 10705 (7.69%) votes. Sanjeeb Kumar Pradhan polled 1,39,181 which was 38.99% of the total votes polled.
Deogarh went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: देवगढ़ (Hindi), দেবগড় (Bangla), தியோகர் (Tamil), and దేవ్గఢ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Deogarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
KJD
--
--
Alaka Pradhan
BJP
--
--
Subash Chandra Panigrahi
PBI
--
--
Dolakara Bhoi
HND
--
--
Satyabrata Panigrahi
IND
--
--
Narendra Kumar Pradhan
IND
--
--
Dolagobinda Naik
BJD
--
--
Romancha Ranjan Biswal
BSP
--
--
Kandarpa Patra
IND
--
--
Manoranjan Mishra
IND
--
--
Prahallad Charan Garnayak
IND
--
--
Mukesh Kumar Mahanayak
IND
--
--
Romanchala Khadiratna
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Uma Shankar Sahu
