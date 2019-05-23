English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mangalagiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mangalagiri (మంగళగిరి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
87. Mangalagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,68,429 voters of which 1,30,512 are male and 1,37,891 are female and 26 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mangalagiri, recorded a voter turnout of 85.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.6% and in 2009, 80.46% of Mangalagiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk) of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12 votes which was 0.01% of the total votes polled. Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk) polled a total of 1,98,941 (32.54%) votes.
INC's Kamala Kandru won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 12762 (7.9%) votes. Kamala Kandru polled 1,61,605 which was 32.54% of the total votes polled.
Mangalagiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मंगलगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మంగళగిరి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
TDP
--
--
Nara Lokesh
IND
--
--
Valaparla Kishore
IND
--
--
Videla Sai Srinivas
IND
--
--
Ravuri Kishore Babu (Rk)
IND
--
--
Nandipalli Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Thondamallu Vijaya Bhaskar
IND
--
--
Naidu Nagaraju
IND
--
--
Shaik Raheem
NOTA
--
--
Nota
PPOI
--
--
Deepala Sambhashiva Rao
NVDP
--
--
G. Prasad
SP
--
--
Thota Siva Rama Prasad
NVCP
--
--
Jaleel. Shaik
CPI
--
--
Muppalla Nageswara Rao
INC
--
--
Shaik Saleem
IND
--
--
Tariq Shaik
IND
--
--
Tamanna Simhadri
NVP
--
--
Velalla Sai Subramanyam
PSHP
--
--
Shaik Saleem
AIP
--
--
Suraboina. Murali Krishna
ILP(A)
--
--
Vinay Kishore Merigala
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Lokam Sesha Siva Bhaskara Rao
NSP
--
--
Babu Rao Itta
JHDP
--
--
Machiraju Bheema Sankara Chaitanya
IUML
--
--
Saira Banu
IND
--
--
Akkisetti Sri Krishna
IND
--
--
Kasani Sudhakar Babu
IND
--
--
Kosanam Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Karumanchi Ramarao
IND
--
--
Kammela. Suri Babu
IND
--
--
Alla Radha Devi
BJP
--
--
Jaggarapu Ramohan Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk)
