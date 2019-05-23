Take the pledge to vote

Mangalagiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mangalagiri (మంగళగిరి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
87. Mangalagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.

This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,68,429 voters of which 1,30,512 are male and 1,37,891 are female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mangalagiri, recorded a voter turnout of 85.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.6% and in 2009, 80.46% of Mangalagiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Mangalagiri Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
TDP
--
--
Nara Lokesh
IND
--
--
Valaparla Kishore
IND
--
--
Videla Sai Srinivas
IND
--
--
Ravuri Kishore Babu (Rk)
IND
--
--
Nandipalli Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Thondamallu Vijaya Bhaskar
IND
--
--
Naidu Nagaraju
IND
--
--
Shaik Raheem
NOTA
--
--
Nota
PPOI
--
--
Deepala Sambhashiva Rao
NVDP
--
--
G. Prasad
SP
--
--
Thota Siva Rama Prasad
NVCP
--
--
Jaleel. Shaik
CPI
--
--
Muppalla Nageswara Rao
INC
--
--
Shaik Saleem
IND
--
--
Tariq Shaik
IND
--
--
Tamanna Simhadri
NVP
--
--
Velalla Sai Subramanyam
PSHP
--
--
Shaik Saleem
AIP
--
--
Suraboina. Murali Krishna
ILP(A)
--
--
Vinay Kishore Merigala
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Lokam Sesha Siva Bhaskara Rao
NSP
--
--
Babu Rao Itta
JHDP
--
--
Machiraju Bheema Sankara Chaitanya
IUML
--
--
Saira Banu
IND
--
--
Akkisetti Sri Krishna
IND
--
--
Kasani Sudhakar Babu
IND
--
--
Kosanam Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Karumanchi Ramarao
IND
--
--
Kammela. Suri Babu
IND
--
--
Alla Radha Devi
BJP
--
--
Jaggarapu Ramohan Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk)

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk) of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12 votes which was 0.01% of the total votes polled. Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Rk) polled a total of 1,98,941 (32.54%) votes.

INC's Kamala Kandru won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 12762 (7.9%) votes. Kamala Kandru polled 1,61,605 which was 32.54% of the total votes polled.

Mangalagiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: मंगलगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మంగళగిరి (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
