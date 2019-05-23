Take the pledge to vote

Kodur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodur (రైల్వే కోడూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
127. Kodur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

This Rural constituency has 1,82,665 voters of which 90,218 are male and 92,431 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kodur , recorded a voter turnout of 75.29%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.63% and in 2009, 74.4% of Kodur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Bonasi Venkata Subbaiah
BJP
--
--
Panathala Suresh
TDP
--
--
Panthagani Narasimha Prasad
PPOI
--
--
Mandapalle Sreenivasulu
IUML
--
--
Maddela Ramadevi
IND
--
--
Karrathoti Harinarayana
ANC
--
--
K.Rambabu
INC
--
--
Gosala Devi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Joropalli Narasimhulu
IND
--
--
J.Gangulaiah
IND
--
--
Nagiripati Sivaiah
IND
--
--
Pilli Rama Rao
IND
--
--
Bonasi Keerthana
IND
--
--
Bandela Obaiah
YSRCP
--
--
Koramutla Sreenivasulu

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Koramutla Sreenivasulu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 1,972 votes which was 1.44% of the total votes polled. Koramutla Sreenivasulu polled a total of 1,37,138 (43.98%) votes.

INC's Koramutla Srinivasulu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12388 (10.53%) votes. Koramutla Srinivasulu polled 1,17,663 which was 43.98% of the total votes polled.

Kodur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: रेल्वे कोडूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రైల్వే కోడూరు (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
