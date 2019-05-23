English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cooch Behar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Koch Bihar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Cooch Behar (কোচবিহার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Cooch Behar (Koch Bihar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 48.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of Cooch Behar is 75.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Renuka Sinha of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 87,107 votes which was 6.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 39.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Cooch Behar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
WPI
--
--
Dhananjoy Barman
KPP(U)
--
--
Kangsa Raj Barman
SUCI
--
--
Prabhat Roy
AMB
--
--
Subodh Barman
IND
--
--
Naresh Chandra Roy
INC
--
--
Piya Roy Chowdhury
BJP
--
--
Nisith Pramanik
IND
--
--
Nirmal Kumar Roy
IND
--
--
Harekrishna Sarkar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AIFB
--
--
Gobinda Chandra Roy
AITC
--
--
Adhikary Paresh Chandra
