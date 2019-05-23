Telkoi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Telkoi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Tutu Naik HND -- -- Rabi Hasda NOTA -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Ajaya Kumar Nayak BSP -- -- Bideshi Dehuri INC -- -- Prashant Kumar Dalei BJD -- -- Premananda Nayak BJP -- -- Dhanurjaya Sidu

20. Telkoi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Keonjhar district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,19,639 voters of which 1,09,678 are male and 1,09,961 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Telkoi , recorded a voter turnout of 78.52%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.2% and in 2009, 69.85% of Telkoi 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Bedabyasa Nayak of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 13,954 votes which was 8.31% of the total votes polled. Bedabyasa Nayak polled a total of 1,67,872 (40.73%) votes.BJD's Premananda Nayak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 17478 (13.36%) votes. Premananda Nayak polled 1,30,805 which was 40.73% of the total votes polled.Telkoi went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तेलकोई (Hindi), তেলকই (Bangla), தெல்கோய் (Tamil), and టెల్కోయ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).