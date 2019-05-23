Ponnur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ponnur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Boni Parvathi (Naidu) DBP -- -- Burra Naresh Kumar ILP(A) -- -- Moddu Sambasivarao PPOI -- -- Yenumula Siva Nageswararao IND -- -- Jinni Sai Babu TDP -- -- Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar INC -- -- Jakka Naga Srinivasa Vara Prasad IND -- -- Tiyyagura Linga Reddy IND -- -- Dasari Venkateswarlu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Cheedepudi Bala Vijaya Bhaskaraa Reddy YSRCP -- -- Kilari Venkata Rosaiah

88. Ponnur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,27,727 voters of which 1,09,901 are male and 1,17,808 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Ponnur, recorded a voter turnout of 82.83%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.67% and in 2009, 81.05% of Ponnur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,761 votes which was 4.4% of the total votes polled. Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar polled a total of 1,76,251 (38.51%) votes.TDP's Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2168 (1.37%) votes. Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar polled 1,58,425 which was 38.51% of the total votes polled.Ponnur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पोन्नूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పొన్నూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).