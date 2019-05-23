Rayachoti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rayachoti Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AYCP -- -- Manohara. Repana PPOI -- -- Yadagutta . Jangamaiah PSHP -- -- K. Vinay Kumar Reddy. JSP -- -- S.Hasan. Basha. BCUF -- -- Papireddy . Madan Mohan Reddy INC -- -- Shaik Allabakash. NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Palagiri. Srinivasa Kumar Raju TDP -- -- Ramesh Kumar Reddy Reddappagari YSRCP -- -- Gadikota. Srikanth Reddy

128. Rayachoti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,31,637 voters of which 1,15,365 are male and 1,16,245 are female and 27 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rayachoti, recorded a voter turnout of 75.96%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.23% and in 2009, 76.75% of Rayachoti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 34,782 votes which was 20.24% of the total votes polled. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy polled a total of 1,71,819 (50.21%) votes.INC's Gadikota Srikanth Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 14832 (10.36%) votes. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy polled 1,43,194 which was 50.21% of the total votes polled.Rayachoti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रायचोटी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాయచోటి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).