Rayachoti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rayachoti (రాయచోటి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
128. Rayachoti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,31,637 voters of which 1,15,365 are male and 1,16,245 are female and 27 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rayachoti, recorded a voter turnout of 75.96%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.23% and in 2009, 76.75% of Rayachoti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 34,782 votes which was 20.24% of the total votes polled. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy polled a total of 1,71,819 (50.21%) votes.
INC's Gadikota Srikanth Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 14832 (10.36%) votes. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy polled 1,43,194 which was 50.21% of the total votes polled.
Rayachoti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रायचोटी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాయచోటి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Rayachoti Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AYCP
--
--
Manohara. Repana
PPOI
--
--
Yadagutta . Jangamaiah
PSHP
--
--
K. Vinay Kumar Reddy.
JSP
--
--
S.Hasan. Basha.
BCUF
--
--
Papireddy . Madan Mohan Reddy
INC
--
--
Shaik Allabakash.
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Palagiri. Srinivasa Kumar Raju
TDP
--
--
Ramesh Kumar Reddy Reddappagari
YSRCP
--
--
Gadikota. Srikanth Reddy
