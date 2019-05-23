Ziro Hapoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ziro Hapoli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Tage Taki INC -- -- Nani Ribia

17. Ziro Hapoli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Lower Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 23,015 voters of which 10,961 are male and 12,054 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Ziro Hapoli, recorded a voter turnout of 72.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.79% and in 2009, 71.96% of Ziro Hapoli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tage Taki of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,219 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled. Tage Taki polled a total of 16,847 (55.89%) votes.INC's Shri Padi Richo won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 2872 (16.78%) votes. Shri Padi Richo polled 17,120 which was 55.89% of the total votes polled.Ziro Hapoli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: जीरो हापोली (Hindi), জিরো হাপোলি (Bangla), ஸிரொ ஹபோலி (Tamil), and జీరో హపోలీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).