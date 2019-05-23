English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alipurduars Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Alipurduar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alipurduars (আলিপুরদুয়ার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Alipurduars (Alipurduar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.03%. The estimated literacy level of Alipurduars is 71.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dasrath Tirkey of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 21,397 votes which was 1.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 29.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.99% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alipurduars was: Dasrath Tirkey (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,765 men, 7,15,138 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alipurduars Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Alipurduars is: 26.489 89.527
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलीपुरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আলিপুরদুয়ার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); अलीपूरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); અલીપુરદુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அலிப்பூர்துவார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అలీపుర్ దౌర్స్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅಲಿಪುರ್ದೌರ್ಸ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); അലിപൂർദ്വാർസ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Alipurduars Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Gergory Trikey
IND
--
--
Prasen Jayant Kindo
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SUCI
--
--
Rabichan Rabha
INC
--
--
Mohanlal Basumata
AITC
--
--
Dasrath Tirkey
RSP
--
--
Mili Oraon
BJP
--
--
John Barla
