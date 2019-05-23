Ghasipura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ghasipura Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- Rabinarayan Hota IND -- -- Sukumar Puhan NOTA -- -- Nota KLS -- -- Jagabandhu Mahanta HND -- -- Kishor Kumar Palei BJP -- -- Prithviraj Kuanr BJD -- -- Badri Narayan Patra INC -- -- Niranjan Patnaik

21. Ghasipura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Keonjhar district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,17,489 voters of which 1,10,258 are male and 1,07,231 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Ghasipura , recorded a voter turnout of 79.52%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.36% and in 2009, 78.04% of Ghasipura 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Badri Narayan Patra of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 88,602 votes which was 53.72% of the total votes polled. Badri Narayan Patra polled a total of 1,64,931 (52.85%) votes.BJD's Badrinarayan Patra won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25554 (17.34%) votes. Badrinarayan Patra polled 1,47,372 which was 52.85% of the total votes polled.Ghasipura went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: घासीपुरा (Hindi), ঘাসিপুরা (Bangla), கசிபுரா (Tamil), and ఘాసీపుర (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).