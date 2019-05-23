Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ghasipura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghasipura MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Ghasipura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghasipura MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
21. Ghasipura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Keonjhar district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
This Rural constituency has 2,17,489 voters of which 1,10,258 are male and 1,07,231 are female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Ghasipura , recorded a voter turnout of 79.52%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.36% and in 2009, 78.04% of Ghasipura 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Ghasipura Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIFB
--
--
Rabinarayan Hota
IND
--
--
Sukumar Puhan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
KLS
--
--
Jagabandhu Mahanta
HND
--
--
Kishor Kumar Palei
BJP
--
--
Prithviraj Kuanr
BJD
--
--
Badri Narayan Patra
INC
--
--
Niranjan Patnaik

In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Badri Narayan Patra of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 88,602 votes which was 53.72% of the total votes polled. Badri Narayan Patra polled a total of 1,64,931 (52.85%) votes.

BJD's Badrinarayan Patra won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25554 (17.34%) votes. Badrinarayan Patra polled 1,47,372 which was 52.85% of the total votes polled.

Ghasipura went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: घासीपुरा (Hindi), ঘাসিপুরা (Bangla), கசிபுரா (Tamil), and ఘాసీపుర (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

