Pulivendla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pulivendla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SFB -- -- Rajula Bhaskar Reddy PPOI -- -- Gavireddy Rameswara Reddy PSHP -- -- A.Vijay Kumar Reddy AYCP -- -- Anna Sivachandra Reddy IND -- -- Danthuluru Krishna TDP -- -- Satish Reddy Singareddy INC -- -- Veluru Srinivasula Reddy IND -- -- Poreddy Prabhakar Reddy IND -- -- Nandyala Hemadri Reddy IND -- -- T.Raghava Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Pedaballi Sushma YSRCP -- -- Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

129. Pulivendla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,23,411 voters of which 1,09,590 are male and 1,13,805 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pulivendla, recorded a voter turnout of 80.87%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.55% and in 2009, 78.65% of Pulivendla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 75,243 votes which was 41.48% of the total votes polled. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy polled a total of 1,81,408 (70.62%) votes.INC's Y S Raja Sekhar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 68681 (46.84%) votes. Y S Raja Sekhar Reddy polled 1,46,644 which was 70.62% of the total votes polled.Pulivendla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पुलीवेन्दुला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పులివెందుల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).