Vemuru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vemuru Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Kamalakara Rao Gattupalli ILP(A) -- -- Kotari Rani NVCP -- -- Sailaja Bakka IND -- -- Tullibilli Anil Kumar JSP -- -- Appikatla Bharat Bhushan YSRCP -- -- Merugu Nagarjuna IND -- -- Mande Pitchaiah NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Jaladi Sobhan Kumar BJP -- -- Darsanapu Srinivasa Rao TDP -- -- Ananda Babu Nakka

89. Vemuru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,94,748 voters of which 94,826 are male and 99,916 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vemuru, recorded a voter turnout of 87.52%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.55% and in 2009, 82.03% of Vemuru's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ananda Babu Nakka of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 2,127 votes which was 1.34% of the total votes polled. Ananda Babu Nakka polled a total of 1,58,684 (37.86%) votes.TDP's Ananda Babu Nakka won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2230 (1.53%) votes. Ananda Babu Nakka polled 1,45,704 which was 37.86% of the total votes polled.Vemuru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: वेमूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and వేమూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).