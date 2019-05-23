Palin Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Palin Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Byabang Taj INC -- -- Takam Pario BJP -- -- Balo Raja

18. Palin is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Kurungkumey district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 14,663 voters of which 6,574 are male and 8,089 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Palin, recorded a voter turnout of 74.43%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 88.38% of Palin's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Takam Pario of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Takam Pario polled a total of 0 (52.68%) votes.PPA's Takam Tagar won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 689 (6.03%) votes. Takam Tagar polled 11,418 which was 52.68% of the total votes polled.Palin went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पालिन (Hindi), পালিন (Bangla), பாலின் (Tamil), and పాలిన్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).