English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamalapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kamalapuram (కమలాపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kamalapuram (కమలాపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
130. Kamalapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 1,92,941 voters of which 95,237 are male and 97,672 are female and 32 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamalapuram , recorded a voter turnout of 82.58%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.4% and in 2009, 84.44% of Kamalapuram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 5,345 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy polled a total of 1,57,804 (48.41%) votes.
INC's Gandluru Veera Siva Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4163 (3.08%) votes. Gandluru Veera Siva Reddy polled 1,35,080 which was 48.41% of the total votes polled.
Kamalapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कमलापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కమలాపురం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamalapuram , recorded a voter turnout of 82.58%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.4% and in 2009, 84.44% of Kamalapuram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Kamalapuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy
BJP
--
--
Palem Suresh Kumar Reddy
TDP
--
--
Narasimha Reddy Putha
AIFB
--
--
Abbireddy Veera Reddy
JD(S)
--
--
Narreddy Kishore Reddy
AYCP
--
--
Sudhakara Reddy Singam
PPOI
--
--
Vadlakunta Surya Prakash
INC
--
--
Chandrasekhar Reddy Potti Pati
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Tadigotla Pratap Reddy
IND
--
--
Gandham Mohan Babu
IND
--
--
P. Naren Ramanjula Reddy
IND
--
--
Machupalle Venkata Subba Reddy
IND
--
--
Hrushikeshava Reddy Vallambai
IND
--
--
Yamavaram Chandrasekhar
BSP
--
--
Obaiah Gudisenapalle
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 5,345 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy polled a total of 1,57,804 (48.41%) votes.
INC's Gandluru Veera Siva Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4163 (3.08%) votes. Gandluru Veera Siva Reddy polled 1,35,080 which was 48.41% of the total votes polled.
Kamalapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कमलापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కమలాపురం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results