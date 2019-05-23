English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jalpaiguri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalpaiguri (জলপাইগুড়ি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Jalpaiguri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.68%. The estimated literacy level of Jalpaiguri is 74.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoy Chandra Barman of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 69,606 votes which was 5.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.00% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalpaiguri was: Bijoy Chandra Barman (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,95,704 men, 7,35,760 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jalpaiguri is: 26.5243 88.7201
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलपाईगुड़ी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জলপাইগুড়ি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जलपैगुडी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જલપાઇગુરી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜல்பாய்குரி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జల్పాయిగుడీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಪೈಗುರಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജൽപായ്ഗുരി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Jalpaiguri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AMB
--
--
Khushi Ranjan Mondal
INC
--
--
Mani Kumar Darnal
SJNP
--
--
Ranjit Kumar Roy
KPP(U)
--
--
Subal Chandra Roy
SUCI
--
--
Haribhakta Sardar
CPI(M)
--
--
Bhagirath Chandra Roy
AITC
--
--
Bijoy Chandra Barman
IND
--
--
Subhash Biswas
IND
--
--
Sachimohan Barman
IND
--
--
Harekrishna Sarkar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Jiban Krishna Majumder
BJP
--
--
Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy
