Jalpaiguri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalpaiguri (জলপাইগুড়ি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
Jalpaiguri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalpaiguri (জলপাইগুড়ি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Jalpaiguri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.68%. The estimated literacy level of Jalpaiguri is 74.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoy Chandra Barman of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 69,606 votes which was 5.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.00% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Mahendra Kumar Roy of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 88,371 votes which was 8.56% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 45.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.4% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalpaiguri was: Bijoy Chandra Barman (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,95,704 men, 7,35,760 women and 5 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jalpaiguri is: 26.5243 88.7201

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलपाईगुड़ी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জলপাইগুড়ি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जलपैगुडी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જલપાઇગુરી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜல்பாய்குரி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జల్పాయిగుడీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಪೈಗುರಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജൽപായ്ഗുരി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
