Repalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Repalle (రేపల్లి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
90. Repalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,22,087 voters of which 1,09,289 are male and 1,12,769 are female and 29 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Repalle, recorded a voter turnout of 82.83%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.45% and in 2009, 78.75% of Repalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Anagani Satya Prasad of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,355 votes which was 7.64% of the total votes polled. Anagani Satya Prasad polled a total of 1,74,723 (41.1%) votes.
INC's Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 5945 (3.78%) votes. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao polled 1,57,379 which was 41.1% of the total votes polled.
Repalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रेपल्ली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రేపల్లి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Repalle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Kamatham Sambasivarao
BJP
--
--
Harsha Vardhan Nagisetti
YSRCP
--
--
Venkata Ramana Rao Mopidevi
NVCP
--
--
Kondeti Venkateswara Rao
ILP(A)
--
--
Parre Kotaiah
IPBP
--
--
Merugupala Sadasivarao
PPOI
--
--
Bellamkonda Indiramma
INC
--
--
Mopidevi Srinivasarao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Kopanathi.Srinivasarao
RPI(A)
--
--
Meka .Venkateswara Rao.
IND
--
--
Cherukuri.Jayapal
IND
--
--
Padyala Manikyarao
IND
--
--
Medikonda Ratnababu
IND
--
--
Boddu Nageswararao
TDP
--
--
Anagani Satya Prasad
