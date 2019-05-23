English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Proddatur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Proddatur (ప్రొద్దుటూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
132. Proddatur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,36,730 voters of which 1,15,532 are male and 1,21,157 are female and 41 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Proddatur, recorded a voter turnout of 76.93%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.61% and in 2009, 76.97% of Proddatur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12,945 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled. Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy polled a total of 1,82,602 (46.45%) votes.
TDP's Lingaareddy Mallela won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16156 (10.28%) votes. Lingaareddy Mallela polled 1,57,198 which was 46.45% of the total votes polled.
Proddatur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: प्रोद्दुटूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ప్రొద్దుటూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Proddatur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ANC
--
--
P Gurappa
JSP
--
--
Enja Soma Sekhar Reddy
PPOI
--
--
Palagiri Uma Sankar Reddy
BCUF
--
--
P. Muni Reddy Bangaru
AYCP
--
--
S.Hajivalli
YSRCP
--
--
Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy
TDP
--
--
Mallela Linga Reddy
IND
--
--
Chinthala Shoban Babu
IND
--
--
Kanala Samel
IND
--
--
Dwarshala Gopinath Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Gorre Srinivasulu
BJP
--
--
Kovvuru Bala Chandra Reddy
