Koloriang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Koloriang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Shri Pani Taram BJP -- -- Shri Lokam Tassar

21. Koloriang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Kurungkumey district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 12,681 voters of which 5,906 are male and 6,775 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Koloriang, recorded a voter turnout of 76.84%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.32% and in 2009, 84.27% of Koloriang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pani Taram of PPA won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 277 votes which was 2.85% of the total votes polled. Pani Taram polled a total of 9,711 (56.04%) votes.INC's Lokam Tassar won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1099 (12.09%) votes. Lokam Tassar polled 9,091 which was 56.04% of the total votes polled.Koloriang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोलोरियांग (Hindi), কোলোরিয়াং (Bangla), கொலோரியங் (Tamil), and కోలోరియాంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).