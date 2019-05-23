Mydukur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mydukur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AYCP -- -- Rajarami Reddy Sriyapureddy JSP -- -- Panditi Malhotra PPOI -- -- D. Sreenivasulu IND -- -- Iragamreddy Priyadarshini Reddy IND -- -- Tupakula Gangadhar Reddy YSRCP -- -- Raghurami Reddy Settipally BJP -- -- B. P. Pratap Reddy IND -- -- Putta Sankar IND -- -- P.Balaiah Yadav NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Putta Sudhakar Yadav INC -- -- Kotaiahgari Mallikarjuna Murthy

133. Mydukur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,07,957 voters of which 1,03,070 are male and 1,04,876 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mydukur, recorded a voter turnout of 82.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.37% and in 2009, 79.98% of Mydukur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Raghuramireddy Settipalli of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 11,522 votes which was 7% of the total votes polled. Raghuramireddy Settipalli polled a total of 1,64,595 (43.89%) votes.INC's Duggireddy Lakshmireddy Ravindra Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4361 (3.07%) votes. Duggireddy Lakshmireddy Ravindra Reddy polled 1,42,117 which was 43.89% of the total votes polled.Mydukur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मैदकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మైదుకూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).