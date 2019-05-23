English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mydukur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mydukur (మైదుకూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
133. Mydukur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,07,957 voters of which 1,03,070 are male and 1,04,876 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mydukur, recorded a voter turnout of 82.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.37% and in 2009, 79.98% of Mydukur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Raghuramireddy Settipalli of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 11,522 votes which was 7% of the total votes polled. Raghuramireddy Settipalli polled a total of 1,64,595 (43.89%) votes.
INC's Duggireddy Lakshmireddy Ravindra Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4361 (3.07%) votes. Duggireddy Lakshmireddy Ravindra Reddy polled 1,42,117 which was 43.89% of the total votes polled.
Mydukur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मैदकूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మైదుకూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
AYCP
--
--
Rajarami Reddy Sriyapureddy
JSP
--
--
Panditi Malhotra
PPOI
--
--
D. Sreenivasulu
IND
--
--
Iragamreddy Priyadarshini Reddy
IND
--
--
Tupakula Gangadhar Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Raghurami Reddy Settipally
BJP
--
--
B. P. Pratap Reddy
IND
--
--
Putta Sankar
IND
--
--
P.Balaiah Yadav
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Putta Sudhakar Yadav
INC
--
--
Kotaiahgari Mallikarjuna Murthy
