Nacho Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nacho Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Tanga Byaling BJP -- -- Nakap Nalo

22. Nacho is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 10,899 voters of which 4,941 are male and 5,958 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Nacho, recorded a voter turnout of 82.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 85.12% of Nacho's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tanga Byaling of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Tanga Byaling polled a total of 0 (70%) votes.INC's Shri Tanga Byaling won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3826 (54.9%) votes. Shri Tanga Byaling polled 6,969 which was 70% of the total votes polled.Nacho went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नाचो (Hindi), নাচো (Bangla), நாச்சோ (Tamil), and నాచో (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).