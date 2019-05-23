Taliha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

23. Taliha is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 10,316 voters of which 4,738 are male and 5,578 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Taliha, recorded a voter turnout of 81.65%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 83.93% of Taliha's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Punji Mara of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Punji Mara polled a total of 0 (53.01%) votes.INC's Shri Punji Mara won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 406 (6.03%) votes. Shri Punji Mara polled 6,734 which was 53.01% of the total votes polled.Taliha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तलिहा (Hindi), তালিহা (Bangla), டலிஹா (Tamil), and తలీహా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).