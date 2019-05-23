Darjeeling Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Darjeeling Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(M) -- -- Saman Pathak INC -- -- Sankar Malakar BSP -- -- Sudip Mandal IDRF -- -- Christopher Gahatraj SUCI -- -- Tanmay Dutta GRC -- -- Bharat Dong KPP(U) -- -- Dipak Kumar Roy BJP -- -- Raju Bista NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ajay Dahal AIJAP -- -- Harka Bahadur Chhetri RJCP -- -- Sunil Pandit IND -- -- Reseeka Chettri IND -- -- Digbijay Mandal IND -- -- Rajesh Singh IND -- -- Nirode Chandra Adhikary AITC -- -- Amar Singh Rai

4. Darjeeling is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.04%. The estimated literacy level of Darjeeling is 76.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, S S Ahluwalia of BJP won in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,97,239 votes which was 17.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.75% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jaswant Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,53,289 votes which was 26.20% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling was: S S Ahluwalia (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,37,062 men, 7,00,062 women and 30 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Darjeeling is: 26.6821 88.3291Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दार्जिलिंग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); দার্জিলিং, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); दार्जिलिंग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); દાર્જલિંગ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); டார்ஜிலிங், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); డార్జిలింగ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಡಾರ್ಜಿಲಿಂಗ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഡാർജിലിംഗ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).