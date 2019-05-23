Daporijo Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Daporijo Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Porchu Tamin JD(U) -- -- Dikto Yekar INC -- -- Togam Tamin BJP -- -- Taniya Soki

24. Daporijo is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 16,437 voters of which 7,785 are male and 8,652 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Daporijo, recorded a voter turnout of 70.46%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.06% and in 2009, 74.42% of Daporijo's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dikto Yekar of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 37 votes which was 0.29% of the total votes polled. Dikto Yekar polled a total of 12,618 (39.24%) votes.BJP's Shri Tapen Siga won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1203 (9.42%) votes. Shri Tapen Siga polled 12,764 which was 39.24% of the total votes polled.Daporijo went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: डापोरिजो (Hindi), দাপোরজিও (Bangla), டபோரிஜோ (Tamil), and దాపోరిజో (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).