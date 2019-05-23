Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Kurnool Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurnool (కర్నూలు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
137. Kurnool is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.

This Urban constituency has 2,58,815 voters of which 1,27,177 are male and 1,31,596 are female and 42 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kurnool, recorded a voter turnout of 59.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 58.71% and in 2009, 52.82% of Kurnool's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Kurnool Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
B.Surya Prakash Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sandyapogu Raghavendra
IND
--
--
Shaik Abdul Gafoor
IND
--
--
K.A.Vijaya Sarathi
IND
--
--
B.Sreenivasarao
CPI(M)
--
--
Teetla Shadrack
TDP
--
--
T.G.Bharath
PSHP
--
--
Dr. Kakarawada Chinna Venkata Swamy
RRS
--
--
Gorantla Ramanjaneyulu
AYCP
--
--
Abdul Hafeez Khan.B
BCUF
--
--
Abdul Sattar (A.S.R)
BJP
--
--
Venkata Subba Reddy.B
IND
--
--
V.E.Raju
IND
--
--
Puli Jacob
IND
--
--
Ismail Mohammad
IND
--
--
S.A.N. Gani
RPI(A)
--
--
Manchalla Babuji
RPI(K)
--
--
Bandapalli Shiva Kumar
SFB
--
--
Chakravarthi Nayakanti
ICF
--
--
Paradesi. Yonathan
IND
--
--
S.A. Gaffoor
IND
--
--
K. Chandrakanth
IND
--
--
Jalli. Venkatesh. Valmiki
IND
--
--
S.Nazeer Ahmmad
INC
--
--
M.John Wilson
IND
--
--
Jangam Bharath Kumar
IND
--
--
S.Chandra Sekhar
YSRCP
--
--
Abdul Hafeez Khan

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, S V Mohan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,479 votes which was 2.41% of the total votes polled. S V Mohan Reddy polled a total of 1,44,245 (61.28%) votes.

INC's T G Venkatesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 44067 (39.44%) votes. T G Venkatesh polled 1,11,726 which was 61.28% of the total votes polled.

Kurnool went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: कर्नूल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కర్నూలు (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).

