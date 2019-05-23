English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raiganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raiganj (রায়গঞ্জ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Raiganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.96%. The estimated literacy level of Raiganj is 59.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Md Salim of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,634 votes which was 0.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 28.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Deepa Dasmunsi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,05,203 votes which was 11.70% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
CPI(M)
Md. Salim
BJP
Debasree Chaudhuri
KPP(U)
Akik Hossain Chowdhury
APOI
Lakshman Murmu
SUCI
Sujan Krishna Paul
JMM
Santhapan Hasdak
INC
Deepa Dasmunsi
BSP
Churka Murmu
IND
Kumaresh Sarkar
IND
Advocate Anjay Debsarma
IND
Binoy Kumar Das
IND
Md. Sahajan Badsha
NOTA
Nota
IND
Raju Paul
AITC
Agarwal Kanaialal
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 81.09% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raiganj was: Md Salim (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,24,014 men, 6,63,479 women and 33 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Raiganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Raiganj is: 25.6272 88.1318
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायगंज, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); রায়গঞ্জ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); रायगंज, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); રાઇગંજ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ராய்கான்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాయ్ గంజ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ರಾಯ್ಗಂಜ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); റായ്ഗഞ്ച്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results