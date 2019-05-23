Maldaha Uttar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Malda North, Malda Uttar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Maldaha Uttar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AITC -- -- Mausam Noor CPI(M) -- -- Biswanath Ghosh BSP -- -- Nitish Kumar Mandal SHS -- -- Arjun Keshari ANP -- -- Nitya Das JMM -- -- Joseph Kisku BMP -- -- Monatan Hembram BJP -- -- Khagen Murmu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Al Monowara Begam SUCI -- -- Subhash Sarkar KPP(U) -- -- Subhash Barman IND -- -- Alam Noorsed IND -- -- Nimai Besara IND -- -- Mohan Hasda IND -- -- Md. Dulal Hoque INC -- -- Isha Khan Choudhury

7. Maldaha Uttar (Malda North, Malda Uttar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.13%. The estimated literacy level of Maldaha Uttar is 60.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mausam Noor of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 65,705 votes which was 5.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mausam Noor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 60,141 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.72% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maldaha Uttar was: Mausam Noor (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,40,749 men, 6,84,660 women and 19 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Maldaha Uttar is: 25.04 88.14Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मालदा उत्तर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মালদহ উত্তর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मालदा उत्तर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); માલ્દાહા ઉત્તર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மல்தாகா உத்தர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాల్దా ఉత్తర, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಾಲ್ದ ಉತ್ತರ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മാൽദാഹ ഉത്തർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).