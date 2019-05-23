English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldaha Uttar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Malda North, Malda Uttar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maldaha Uttar (মালদহ উত্তর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Maldaha Uttar (Malda North, Malda Uttar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.13%. The estimated literacy level of Maldaha Uttar is 60.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mausam Noor of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 65,705 votes which was 5.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mausam Noor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 60,141 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.72% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maldaha Uttar was: Mausam Noor (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,40,749 men, 6,84,660 women and 19 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maldaha Uttar is: 25.04 88.14
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मालदा उत्तर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মালদহ উত্তর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मालदा उत्तर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); માલ્દાહા ઉત્તર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மல்தாகா உத்தர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాల్దా ఉత్తర, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಾಲ್ದ ಉತ್ತರ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മാൽദാഹ ഉത്തർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Maldaha Uttar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AITC
--
--
Mausam Noor
CPI(M)
--
--
Biswanath Ghosh
BSP
--
--
Nitish Kumar Mandal
SHS
--
--
Arjun Keshari
ANP
--
--
Nitya Das
JMM
--
--
Joseph Kisku
BMP
--
--
Monatan Hembram
BJP
--
--
Khagen Murmu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Al Monowara Begam
SUCI
--
--
Subhash Sarkar
KPP(U)
--
--
Subhash Barman
IND
--
--
Alam Noorsed
IND
--
--
Nimai Besara
IND
--
--
Mohan Hasda
IND
--
--
Md. Dulal Hoque
INC
--
--
Isha Khan Choudhury
