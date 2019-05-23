Raga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Raga Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Maga Teti Pie NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Tarin Dakpe JD(S) -- -- Takum Kabak PPOA -- -- Nido Pavitra BJP -- -- Tamar Murtem INC -- -- Kabak Soping

25. Raga is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 15,399 voters of which 7,214 are male and 8,185 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Raga, recorded a voter turnout of 80.89%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.62% and in 2009, 74.48% of Raga's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tamar Murtem of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 21 votes which was 0.16% of the total votes polled. Tamar Murtem polled a total of 12,920 (40.64%) votes.INC's Sri Nido Pavitra won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1186 (8.83%) votes. Sri Nido Pavitra polled 13,434 which was 40.64% of the total votes polled.Raga went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रागा (Hindi), রাগা (Bangla), ராகா (Tamil), and రాగ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).