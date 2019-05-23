Dumporijo Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dumporijo Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Paknga Bage JD(U) -- -- Gumjum Haider BJP -- -- Rode Bui

26. Dumporijo is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Subansiri district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,692 voters of which 5,628 are male and 6,064 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dumporijo, recorded a voter turnout of 78.6%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.59% and in 2009, 76.65% of Dumporijo's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Paknga Bage of IND won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,357 votes which was 13.97% of the total votes polled. Paknga Bage polled a total of 9,711 (81.2%) votes.INC's Shri Takar Marde won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5758 (62.4%) votes. Shri Takar Marde polled 9,228 which was 81.2% of the total votes polled.Dumporijo went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: डम्पोरिजो (Hindi), দামপোরিজো (Bangla), டம்போரிஜோ (Tamil), and డుంపోర్జియో (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).