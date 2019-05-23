English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banaganapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Banaganapalle (బనగానపల్లె) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Banaganapalle (బనగానపల్లె) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
140. Banaganapalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,33,290 voters of which 1,15,581 are male and 1,17,678 are female and 31 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Banaganapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 82.5%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.91% and in 2009, 75.32% of Banaganapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Janardhana Reddy B C of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,341 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled. Janardhana Reddy B C polled a total of 1,79,559 (38.36%) votes.
PRAP's Katasani Rami Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13686 (9.47%) votes. Katasani Rami Reddy polled 1,44,539 which was 38.36% of the total votes polled.
Banaganapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बनगानपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బనగానపల్లె (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Banaganapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 82.5%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.91% and in 2009, 75.32% of Banaganapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Banaganapalle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Aravinda Rani
BJP
--
--
B.Linganna
INC
--
--
Putluru Hari Prasad Reddy
SP
--
--
Gogula Sugunamma
RPI
--
--
Gopagi Satyamanna
AIFB
--
--
Malkireddy Aswardha Reddy
JSSJP
--
--
Datla Sriramulu Yadav
TDP
--
--
B.C.Janardhan Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Idama Kanti Nadipi Pakkir Reddy
BCUF
--
--
B.C.Ramanadha Reddy
IND
--
--
Bandi Brahmananda Reddy
IND
--
--
K.Ramudu
IND
--
--
B.Surendranath Reddy
IND
--
--
G.Subbarayudu
YSRCP
--
--
Katasani Rami Reddy
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Janardhana Reddy B C of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,341 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled. Janardhana Reddy B C polled a total of 1,79,559 (38.36%) votes.
PRAP's Katasani Rami Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13686 (9.47%) votes. Katasani Rami Reddy polled 1,44,539 which was 38.36% of the total votes polled.
Banaganapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बनगानपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బనగానపల్లె (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results