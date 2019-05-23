Liromoba Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Liromoba Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota PPOA -- -- Yaba Gadi INC -- -- Marjum Karbak NPEP -- -- Jarpum Gamlin BJP -- -- Nyamar Karbak

27. Liromoba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 12,304 voters of which 5,933 are male and 6,371 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Liromoba, recorded a voter turnout of 82.25%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.51% and in 2009, 79.24% of Liromoba's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jarbom Gamlin of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 1,304 votes which was 13.26% of the total votes polled. Jarbom Gamlin polled a total of 9,835 (70.73%) votes.INC's Jarbom Gamlin won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3892 (41.46%) votes. Jarbom Gamlin polled 9,388 which was 70.73% of the total votes polled.Liromoba went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: लीरोमोबा (Hindi), লিরোমোবা (Bangla), லிரோமோபா (Tamil), and లిరోమోబా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).