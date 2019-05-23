English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhone Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhone (డోన్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
141. Dhone is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,19,678 voters of which 1,09,248 are male and 1,10,357 are female and 73 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Dhone, recorded a voter turnout of 78.94%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.65% and in 2009, 70.5% of Dhone's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Buggana Rajendranath of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 11,152 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled. Buggana Rajendranath polled a total of 1,67,849 (43.56%) votes.
TDP's Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 4651 (3.33%) votes. Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy polled 1,39,516 which was 43.56% of the total votes polled.
Dhone went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: ढोन (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and డోన్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Dhone Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
S V Ramanarayal
INC
--
--
Venkata Siva Reddy Gunapalle
CPI
--
--
K.Ramanjaneyulu
PSHP
--
--
Bonalarajendra
PPOI
--
--
K.Ramachandra Reddy
IND
--
--
Kamireddyranga Reddy
NVP
--
--
I.J.Venkataramana
YSRCP
--
--
Buggana Raja Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Boyahanumanthu
IND
--
--
Krishna Prasad
IND
--
--
T.Maddileti Naidu
IND
--
--
K.Srinivasa Reddy
IND
--
--
Sudhakarreddy
IND
--
--
V.Sreenivasa Reddy
TDP
--
--
Kambalapaduedigaprathap
