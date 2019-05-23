Likabali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Likabali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(S) -- -- Dr. Rima Taipodia NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Iken Tao BJP -- -- Tapak Lendo INC -- -- Mimar Nyodu PPOA -- -- Kardo Nyigyor

28. Likabali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,180 voters of which 5,475 are male and 5,705 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Likabali, recorded a voter turnout of 83.08%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.84% and in 2009, 83.12% of Likabali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jomde Kena of INC won in this seat defeating IND's candidate by a margin of 552 votes which was 6.42% of the total votes polled. Jomde Kena polled a total of 8,596 (40.39%) votes.INC's Jomde Kena won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 893 (10.55%) votes. Jomde Kena polled 8,468 which was 40.39% of the total votes polled.Likabali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: लिकबल्ली (Hindi), লিকাবালি (Bangla), லிகபாலி (Tamil), and లికాబలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).