Likabali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Likabali (लिकबल्ली) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
28. Likabali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 11,180 voters of which 5,475 are male and 5,705 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Likabali, recorded a voter turnout of 83.08%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.84% and in 2009, 83.12% of Likabali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jomde Kena of INC won in this seat defeating IND's candidate by a margin of 552 votes which was 6.42% of the total votes polled. Jomde Kena polled a total of 8,596 (40.39%) votes.
INC's Jomde Kena won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 893 (10.55%) votes. Jomde Kena polled 8,468 which was 40.39% of the total votes polled.
Likabali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: लिकबल्ली (Hindi), লিকাবালি (Bangla), லிகபாலி (Tamil), and లికాబలి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Likabali Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)
--
--
Dr. Rima Taipodia
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NPEP
--
--
Iken Tao
BJP
--
--
Tapak Lendo
INC
--
--
Mimar Nyodu
PPOA
--
--
Kardo Nyigyor
