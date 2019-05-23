English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pattikonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pattikonda (పత్తికొండ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
142. Pattikonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,06,538 voters of which 1,04,134 are male and 1,02,385 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pattikonda, recorded a voter turnout of 83.99%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.11% and in 2009, 77.65% of Pattikonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,899 votes which was 5.02% of the total votes polled. Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy polled a total of 1,57,447 (49.3%) votes.
TDP's Kambalapadu Edige Prabhakar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 9972 (7.27%) votes. Kambalapadu Edige Prabhakar polled 1,37,210 which was 49.3% of the total votes polled.
Pattikonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पत्तीकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పత్తికొండ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Pattikonda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
K. L. Murthi
IND
--
--
M. Kasanna
IND
--
--
M. Raju
IND
--
--
K. Vijaya Bhaskar
PPOI
--
--
M.K. Geetha Karanam
TDP
--
--
K.E. Shyam Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Kangati Sreedevi
INC
--
--
Boya Kranthi Naidu
BJP
--
--
Eediga Ranga Goud
