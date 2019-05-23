English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldaha Dakshin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Malda South, Malda Dakshin): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maldaha Dakshin (মালদহ দক্ষিণ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Maldaha Dakshin (Malda South, Malda Dakshin) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.65%. The estimated literacy level of Maldaha Dakshin is 62.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,64,111 votes which was 15.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.85% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maldaha Dakshin was: Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,92,386 men, 6,54,741 women and 16 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maldaha Dakshin is: 24.851589 88.01096
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মালদহ দক্ষিণ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मालदा दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); માલ્દાહા દક્ષિણ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மல்தாகா தக்ஷின், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాల్దా దక్షిణ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಾಲ್ದ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മാൽദാഹ ദക്ഷിൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Maldaha Dakshin Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PDS
--
--
Nasmul Hoque
ANP
--
--
Pappu Ahamed
IND
--
--
Manjur Alahi Munshi
IND
--
--
Ratan Mandal
SUCI
--
--
Angshudhar Mandal
BJP
--
--
Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury
IND
--
--
Hasim Akhtar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Fulchand Mandal
AITC
--
--
Md Moazzem Hossain
INC
--
--
Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu)
