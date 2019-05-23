Kodumur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kodumur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- P. Elisha SP -- -- R. Kalavathi PSHP -- -- Joshua Daniel IND -- -- K. Chandra Sekhar BJP -- -- Meesala Prem Kumar TDP -- -- Burla. Ramanjaneyulu NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Jaradoddi Sudhakar INC -- -- Damodaram Radha Krishna Murthy BSP -- -- Arekanti Jeevan Raj

143. Kodumur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,16,090 voters of which 1,09,094 are male and 1,06,990 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kodumur , recorded a voter turnout of 78.77%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.66% and in 2009, 72.99% of Kodumur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, M Mani Gandhi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 52,384 votes which was 34.4% of the total votes polled. M Mani Gandhi polled a total of 1,52,273 (38.19%) votes.INC's Parigela Murali Krishna won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 5325 (4.25%) votes. Parigela Murali Krishna polled 1,25,276 which was 38.19% of the total votes polled.Kodumur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कोडुमूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కోడుమూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).