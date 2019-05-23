Along West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

30. Along West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,120 voters of which 6,299 are male and 6,821 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Along West, recorded a voter turnout of 82.63%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.56% and in 2009, 86.41% of Along West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tumke Bagra of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 2,586 votes which was 25.37% of the total votes polled. Tumke Bagra polled a total of 10,194 (50.15%) votes.INC's Gadam Ete won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 31 (0.3%) votes. Gadam Ete polled 10,195 which was 50.15% of the total votes polled.Along West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अलोंग ​पश्चिम (Hindi), অলং পশ্চিম (Bangla), மேற்கு அலாங் (Tamil), and అలాంగ్ వెస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).