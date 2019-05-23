English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alur (ఆలూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
147. Alur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,36,098 voters of which 1,19,625 are male and 1,16,429 are female and 44 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Alur, recorded a voter turnout of 79.71%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.13% and in 2009, 71.08% of Alur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gummanur Jaya Ram of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 1,919 votes which was 1.15% of the total votes polled. Gummanur Jaya Ram polled a total of 1,66,743 (30.85%) votes.
INC's Patil Neeraja Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 5645 (4.04%) votes. Patil Neeraja Reddy polled 1,39,740 which was 30.85% of the total votes polled.
Alur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: आलूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆలూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Alur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
S.Venkappa
IND
--
--
Atla Babul Reddy
IND
--
--
Avula Chandra Sekhar
IND
--
--
Y.Jayasree
PSHP
--
--
B.Jayaramudu
BJP
--
--
Dumma Venkataramudu
IND
--
--
Basavana Goud
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Kotla Sujathamma
YSRCP
--
--
Gummanur Jayaram
INC
--
--
Asha Begum D.
