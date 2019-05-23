Murshidabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Murshidabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Kamarujjaman (Bakul) Khandekar BJP -- -- Humayun Kabir BMP -- -- Dhananjoy Sarkar JESM -- -- Md. Habibur Rahaman IND -- -- Abu Hena, S/O - Sazzad Ali BSP -- -- Mijanul Haque CPI(M) -- -- Badaruddoza Khan IND -- -- Md. Jalaluddin Mondal IND -- -- Humayun Kabir Sekh NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Abu Hena, S/O - Late Abdus Sattar AITC -- -- Abu Taher Khan

11. Murshidabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of Murshidabad is 66.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Badaruddoza Khan of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,453 votes which was 1.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 33.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Abdul Mannan Hossain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 35,647 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 88.17% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Murshidabad was: Badaruddoza Khan (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,82,480 men, 7,29,615 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Murshidabad is: 24.1746 88.2721Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মুর্শিদাবাদ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મુર્શિદાબાદ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); முர்ஷிதாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ముషీరాబాద్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮುರ್ಷಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മൂർഷിദാബാദ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).