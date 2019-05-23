English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Murshidabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murshidabad (মুর্শিদাবাদ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Murshidabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of Murshidabad is 66.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Badaruddoza Khan of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,453 votes which was 1.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 33.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Abdul Mannan Hossain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 35,647 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 88.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Murshidabad was: Badaruddoza Khan (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,82,480 men, 7,29,615 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Murshidabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Murshidabad is: 24.1746 88.2721
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মুর্শিদাবাদ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મુર્શિદાબાદ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); முர்ஷிதாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ముషీరాబాద్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮುರ್ಷಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മൂർഷിദാബാദ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Murshidabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Kamarujjaman (Bakul) Khandekar
BJP
--
--
Humayun Kabir
BMP
--
--
Dhananjoy Sarkar
JESM
--
--
Md. Habibur Rahaman
IND
--
--
Abu Hena, S/O - Sazzad Ali
BSP
--
--
Mijanul Haque
CPI(M)
--
--
Badaruddoza Khan
IND
--
--
Md. Jalaluddin Mondal
IND
--
--
Humayun Kabir Sekh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Abu Hena, S/O - Late Abdus Sattar
AITC
--
--
Abu Taher Khan
