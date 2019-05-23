Tadipatri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tadipatri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- B. Jagadeeswara Reddy IND -- -- Paluru. Neelakanta. Achari IND -- -- Bingi Prasad IND -- -- Mamilla. Narayana Swamy. JSP -- -- Kadiri.Sreekanth Reddy YSRCP -- -- K. Pedda Reddy IND -- -- Ramineni Ramamohan NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Gujjala Nagi Reddy BJP -- -- Jangamreddy.Ankal Reddy TDP -- -- Ashmit Reddy.J.C.

151. Tadipatri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,34,741 voters of which 1,17,641 are male and 1,17,082 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tadipatri, recorded a voter turnout of 81.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.74% and in 2009, 74.08% of Tadipatri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prabhakar Reddy J C of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 22,172 votes which was 12.32% of the total votes polled. Prabhakar Reddy J C polled a total of 1,79,934 (42.17%) votes.INC's Diwakar Reddy J C won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6955 (4.63%) votes. Diwakar Reddy J C polled 1,50,252 which was 42.17% of the total votes polled.Tadipatri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: ताडिपत्री (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తాడిపత్రి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).