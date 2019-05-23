Krishnanagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Krishnagar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Krishnanagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Khodabox Shaikh AITC -- -- Mahua Moitra ANP -- -- Jayanto Debnath CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Subimal Sengupta IND -- -- Ashok Agarwala (Lalu Da) CPI(M) -- -- Jha Shantanu BJP -- -- Kalyan Chaubey IND -- -- Nirapada Modak IND -- -- Bhaskar Paul NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Uddhab Roy INC -- -- Intaj Ali Shah

12. Krishnanagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.69%. The estimated literacy level of Krishnanagar is 69.64%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tapas Paul of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 71,255 votes which was 5.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 35.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Tapas Paul of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 77,386 votes which was 7.40% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 42.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.52% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar was: Tapas Paul (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,981 men, 7,06,791 women and 11 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Krishnanagar is: 23.4058 88.4959Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कृष्णनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কৃষ্ণনগর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कृष्णनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ક્રિષ્નાનગર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கிருஷ்ணாநகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కృష్ణా నగర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೃಷ್ಣ ನಗರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൃഷ്ണനഗർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).