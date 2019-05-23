English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singanamala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Singanamala (శింగనమల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
152. Singanamala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,35,064 voters of which 1,18,413 are male and 1,16,645 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Singanamala , recorded a voter turnout of 84.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.83% and in 2009, 75.6% of Singanamala 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, B Yamini Bala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,584 votes which was 2.59% of the total votes polled. B Yamini Bala polled a total of 1,77,123 (43.73%) votes.
INC's Dr Sake Sailajanath won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3176 (2.12%) votes. Dr Sake Sailajanath polled 1,49,475 which was 43.73% of the total votes polled.
Singanamala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: शिंगनमला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శింగనమల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Singanamala Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
M.Surendra
IND
--
--
Adinarayana. S
IND
--
--
Kodamala Obulesu
IND
--
--
M. Obulapathi
INC
--
--
Dr. Sake. Sailajanath
BSP
--
--
Midde Ravindra Babu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Padmavathy Jonnalagadda
TDP
--
--
Bandaru Sravani Sree
BJP
--
--
Challa. Chinna Venkatesu
