Ranaghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ranaghat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Haldar Paresh IND -- -- Bidyut Biswas NOTA -- -- Nota AITC -- -- Rupali Biswas INC -- -- Minati Biswas BJP -- -- Jagannath Sarkar CPI(M) -- -- Biswas Rama BSP -- -- Gautam Ray

13. Ranaghat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.57%. The estimated literacy level of Ranaghat is 79.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tapas Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,01,767 votes which was 14.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sucharu Ranjan Haldar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,01,823 votes which was 8.88% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.3% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ranaghat was: Tapas Mandal (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,31,318 men, 7,71,515 women and 16 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ranaghat is: 23.1738 88.5637Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राणाघाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); রানাঘাট, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); राणाघाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); રાનાઘાટ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ராணாகாட், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రానాఘాట్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ರಾಣಘಟ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); റാണഘട്ട്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).