English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anantapur Urban Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anantapur Urban (అనంతపురం అర్బన్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anantapur Urban (అనంతపురం అర్బన్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
153. Anantapur Urban is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,55,682 voters of which 1,26,711 are male and 1,28,924 are female and 47 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Anantapur Urban, recorded a voter turnout of 63.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 61.47% and in 2009, 50.47% of Anantapur Urban's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prabhakar Chowdary V of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,334 votes which was 6.01% of the total votes polled. Prabhakar Chowdary V polled a total of 1,55,417 (39.03%) votes.
INC's B Gurunatha Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13242 (11.41%) votes. B Gurunatha Reddy polled 1,16,008 which was 39.03% of the total votes polled.
Anantapur Urban went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: अनंतपुरम शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అనంతపురం అర్బన్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Anantapur Urban, recorded a voter turnout of 63.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 61.47% and in 2009, 50.47% of Anantapur Urban's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Anantapur Urban Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
D. Raghavendra
IUML
--
--
Rahamthulla
JSP
--
--
T. C. Varun
NSP
--
--
Sivaiah
IND
--
--
Kattam Karthik
TDP
--
--
Prabhakar Chowdary .V
INC
--
--
G. Naga Raju
IND
--
--
Yelamanjula Rajesh
IND
--
--
G. Balaji Viswanath
IND
--
--
P. Venkata Babu Naidu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Amarnath Jangati
YSRCP
--
--
Anantha Venkatarami Reddy
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prabhakar Chowdary V of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,334 votes which was 6.01% of the total votes polled. Prabhakar Chowdary V polled a total of 1,55,417 (39.03%) votes.
INC's B Gurunatha Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13242 (11.41%) votes. B Gurunatha Reddy polled 1,16,008 which was 39.03% of the total votes polled.
Anantapur Urban went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: अनंतपुरम शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అనంతపురం అర్బన్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results