Anantapur Urban Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Anantapur Urban Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- D. Raghavendra IUML -- -- Rahamthulla JSP -- -- T. C. Varun NSP -- -- Sivaiah IND -- -- Kattam Karthik TDP -- -- Prabhakar Chowdary .V INC -- -- G. Naga Raju IND -- -- Yelamanjula Rajesh IND -- -- G. Balaji Viswanath IND -- -- P. Venkata Babu Naidu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Amarnath Jangati YSRCP -- -- Anantha Venkatarami Reddy

153. Anantapur Urban is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,55,682 voters of which 1,26,711 are male and 1,28,924 are female and 47 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Anantapur Urban, recorded a voter turnout of 63.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 61.47% and in 2009, 50.47% of Anantapur Urban's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Prabhakar Chowdary V of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,334 votes which was 6.01% of the total votes polled. Prabhakar Chowdary V polled a total of 1,55,417 (39.03%) votes.INC's B Gurunatha Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13242 (11.41%) votes. B Gurunatha Reddy polled 1,16,008 which was 39.03% of the total votes polled.Anantapur Urban went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अनंतपुरम शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అనంతపురం అర్బన్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).